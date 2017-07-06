The Kardashians worried Rob's angry posts will hurt baby Dream - report

Share

The Kardashians are worried that Rob's angry social media tirade will affect his seven-month-old daughter.

The Kardashians are fearful Rob's explicit and angry posts about Blac Chyna will have a negative impact on the former couple's seven-month-old daughter.

Rob Kardashian took to Instagram on Wednesday (5Jul17) and posted several explicit naked pictures of his former lover. He also alleged that she had an alcohol and drug problem, had surgery to regain her pre-pregnancy figure after giving birth to Dream and cheated on him on numerous occasions.

His online outburst, which became a trending topic on social media, has reportedly caused his famous family to become concerned about the negative impact his behavior could have on Dream, the couple's seven-month-old daughter.

"They are ashamed the war has become a public spectacle and hurting the family name," a source told website TMZ. "Even worse than damaging the brand, family members worry Rob and Chyna are hurting seven-month-old Dream.

"In particular they cringed when Rob posted, "She had a baby out of spite" to get back at Tyga. They say this is the kind of stuff a child will see later and it can cause long-term damage."

"The Kardashians think it's damaging for Dream to live in homes where the parents are at war," the insider confessed. "The family still maintains loyalty to Rob and want to help him, but their main concern is Dream and the impact the war is having on her well-being."

The 30-year-old Arthur George sock mogul posted a video clip of Chyna kissing another man and another of her wearing no underwear.

In his posts he accused her of being "disrespectful" and said that she couldn't remain "loyal".

"We had a beautiful baby girl that was the best thing that's happened to me and soon as that baby was born Chyna was out," he wrote on one post.

Instagram later took down Rob's profile, but he then switched to Twitter to continue his rant.

Blac Chyna's lawyer is looking into legal routes she can take in response to Rob's comments, which may have broken the state of California's "revenge porn" laws making it illegal "to post explicit photos of someone in order to exact revenge or cause distress".

© Cover Media