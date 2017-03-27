The Notorious B.I.G. was eager to work with Prince

The Notorious B.I.G. was eager to work with Prince
Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Posted by Cover Media on March 27, 2017 at 11:30 am
The late rapper's close friend has shared a collaboration with Prince was on the cards at one point.

The Notorious B.I.G. was eager to work with Prince, but the singer refused because of the content of the late rapper's music.

The Notorious B.I.G.'s mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs has revealed the Juicy hitmaker was a big fan of the late Purple Rain icon and he was eager to collaborate with him, but they couldn't get Prince on one of the rapper's songs because he didn't agree with the lyrics.

"We met with Prince..., but this was during a time when (he) wasn't really rocking with hip-hop and wasn't really clearing any samples, so that really didn't go too well," Combs said in an interview with Revolt TV. "But we was always still cool with him and wound up sampling some of his records..."

"He would just go through his phases and he came back to us and just let us know how proud he was of us and the whole thing," he added. "He was just really protective at one time of just what was going on as far as the whole b**ch and h** controversy. That was a real moment in hip-hop. That was a real reflection point in hip-hop where we were being kind of asked to take responsibility and think about what we were saying."

This year (17) marks the 20th anniversary of B.I.G.’s murder at the age of 24, though no one has ever been charged with his 1997 shooting. Combs has been honoring his late friend with various tributes, including a social media campaign where he asked fans to rap their favorite Biggie verse.

© Cover Media

Related news

The Notorious B.I.G.'s mother: 'I have an idea who killed my son'

Posted on 10/03/2017
The late rap icon's mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs paid tribute to The Notorious B.I.G. on the 20th anniversary of his death on Thursday (09Mar17).

Sean 'Diddy' Combs performing in concert following premiere of Bad Boy documentary

Posted on 21/03/2017
The documentary centers on Sean 'Diddy' Combs reuniting with his former label artists to launch a tour last year (16).

Laura Mvula was dropped by Sony via 'cold' email

Posted on 21/03/2017
Laura Mvula doesn't have any regrets about being signed to Sony as she made two great albums with the label.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

19 Creative & Practical Uses for Legos

All photo albums

Facebook