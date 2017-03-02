The Weeknd & Bella Hadid avoid awkward encounter at Paris Fashion Week

Share

The Weeknd is now dating singer Selena Gomez.

The Weeknd and his ex Bella Hadid almost reunited onstage at Paris Fashion Week in France on Wednesday (01Mar17).

The model was strutting her stuff on the catwalk during H&M‘s fashion show, while the singer was nearby getting ready to take the stage.

He started his performance as Bella and her sister Gigi were taking their final walk with some of the other models, and Gigi was caught on camera giving her sibling a knowing smile.

She hit the stage during The Weeknd's performance at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris last year (16), shortly after they split.

The Can't Feel My Face singer has since moved on with new girlfriend Selena Gomez, and Bella clearly isn't happy - she 'unfollowed' the Come & Get It singer shortly after photos of her kissing The Weeknd outside a Santa Monica, California restaurant went viral in January (17).

Last month (Feb17), Bella told Teen Vogue she’ll always love her ex, stating, “It was my first breakup... and so public. As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it’s always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily. It’ll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through. But I’ll always respect him, and I’ll always love him."

After the H&M show at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday the Hadid sisters and some of their model pals partied at a strip club in the French capital.

Bella shared videos from her night out featuring Gigi, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Baldwin on social media. Kendall also uploaded a video of her slapping a pal's backside.

