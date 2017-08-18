  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • The Weeknd drops third installment of exclusive tour merchan...

The Weeknd drops third installment of exclusive tour merchandise

The Weeknd drops third installment of exclusive tour merchandise
The Weeknd
Posted by Cover Media on August 18, 2017 at 4:00 am
The Starboy singer is also preparing to release his signature Parallel shoe with Puma next week (24Aug17).

R&B star The Weeknd has unveiled the third collection of his Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour merchandise.

Instead of selling a few of the same generic hoodies and T-shirts to fans attending his concerts, the I Feel It Coming hitmaker has chosen to take a more exclusive route by offering unique pieces of apparel that coincide with each leg of his international performance series.

As The Weeknd prepares to embark on the next leg of his tour at University Park in Pennsylvania on 6 September (17), the star released the '#003' installment of his tour merchandise on his official official website on Thursday (17Aug17).

The new collection features 14 different pieces for the fall season, with styles ranging from sweaters, to sweatpants, hats, jackets, hoodies, beanies and more.

The star's latest foray into fashion follows several successful fashion ventures he has launched in 2017, including a collaboration between his record label XO and iconic streetwear brand Puma.

The Starboy hitmaker became a brand ambassador for the German firm last year (16) and he is now preparing to release his signature Parallel shoe design, with plans for the sneaker to be officially unveiled next week (24Aug17).

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, has previously spoken about how much effort he put into making Parallel the perfect shoe for "the masses".

"I was involved in almost every aspect, but I was most focused on the silhouette," he told Women's Wear Daily. "With (his label) XO and Puma, we really collaborated and worked on making the best product possible."

The 27-year-old musician is very proud of his Parallel offering and he hopes to see the likes of former U.S. President Barack Obama and Pope Francis wearing his shoes.

"To be honest, I just want to see everyone wearing it," he shared. "I want it to be part of pop culture."

© Cover Media

Related news

Selena Gomez gushes over 'best friend' beau The Weeknd

Posted on 03/08/2017
Selena Gomez didn't do her hair and took part in equine therapy during her 90-stint away from show business in 2016.

The Weeknd contemplating retiring his public persona

Posted on 03/08/2017
His girlfriend Selena Gomez is happy to share a little more about what makes their relationship work.

The Weeknd wants new Puma sneaker to become 'part of pop culture'

Posted on 08/08/2017
His future designs are likely to be limited editions.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Selena Gomez's Doppleganger

All photo albums

Facebook