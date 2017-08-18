The Weeknd drops third installment of exclusive tour merchandise

Share

The Starboy singer is also preparing to release his signature Parallel shoe with Puma next week (24Aug17).

R&B star The Weeknd has unveiled the third collection of his Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour merchandise.

Instead of selling a few of the same generic hoodies and T-shirts to fans attending his concerts, the I Feel It Coming hitmaker has chosen to take a more exclusive route by offering unique pieces of apparel that coincide with each leg of his international performance series.

As The Weeknd prepares to embark on the next leg of his tour at University Park in Pennsylvania on 6 September (17), the star released the '#003' installment of his tour merchandise on his official official website on Thursday (17Aug17).

The new collection features 14 different pieces for the fall season, with styles ranging from sweaters, to sweatpants, hats, jackets, hoodies, beanies and more.

The star's latest foray into fashion follows several successful fashion ventures he has launched in 2017, including a collaboration between his record label XO and iconic streetwear brand Puma.

The Starboy hitmaker became a brand ambassador for the German firm last year (16) and he is now preparing to release his signature Parallel shoe design, with plans for the sneaker to be officially unveiled next week (24Aug17).

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, has previously spoken about how much effort he put into making Parallel the perfect shoe for "the masses".

"I was involved in almost every aspect, but I was most focused on the silhouette," he told Women's Wear Daily. "With (his label) XO and Puma, we really collaborated and worked on making the best product possible."

The 27-year-old musician is very proud of his Parallel offering and he hopes to see the likes of former U.S. President Barack Obama and Pope Francis wearing his shoes.

"To be honest, I just want to see everyone wearing it," he shared. "I want it to be part of pop culture."

