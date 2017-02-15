The Weeknd hits back at Justin Bieber in new song - report

Share

Bieber was not happy about spending Valentine's Day alone.

The Weeknd appears to be be taking aim at Justin Bieber's manhood in a new song after the Baby hitmaker mocked the R&B star's new romance with his ex, Selena Gomez.

The Can't Feel My Face singer, real name Abel Tesfaye, has been linked to Selena since last month (Jan17), when they were photographed kissing after a dinner date in Beverly Hills, California.

The Weeknd and Selena have yet to comment on their budding relationship, but they have continued to flaunt their love in public, taking a trip to Florence, Italy, in late January (17) and relaxing on a yacht off the coast of California last weekend (11Feb17).

The news of their romance has not been received well by Bieber, who split from Selena in 2014 after dating on and off for four years, and he has taken a series of shots at The Weeknd's music in recent weeks.

Now The Weeknd has reportedly fired back at Justin in a guest verse on Canadian rapper Nav's new song Some Way, in which he seemingly ridicules Bieber's talents in the bedroom.

On the track, he sings, "I think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me/She say my f**k and my tongue game a remedy."

Bieber has yet to respond to the pointed lyric, which emerges three days after he poked fun at his love rival on Sunday night (12Feb17), following The Weeknd's Grammys performance with Daft Punk.

Justin fielded questions from fans in a live streaming event on Instagram, and when asked to name his favorite song, he replied: "Ummm... Starboy by The Weeknd."

He then burst into laughter, before one of his friends is heard saying off camera: "Oh s**t, that was funny."

"Y'all that was too funny," Justin added, before ending the live stream.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old also took to social media on Tuesday (14Feb17) to lament the fact he was spending Valentine's Day alone.

In a video clip posted to his Instagram Stories timeline, he was clearly feeling sorry for himself as he remarked, "All I ever wanted was a Valentine. Now I don't even have a Valentine."

