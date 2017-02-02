The Weeknd unveils sharp streetwear collection for H&M

Share

The Weeknd's collection of menswear for H&M includes bomber jackets, raw-edge jersey T-shirts, jeans and zip-up shirts.

The Weeknd has unveiled his collection of sharp streetwear for H&M.

The Canadian singer-songwriter confirmed in November (16) that he was partnering with the Swedish high street fashion label on a menswear range, to be titled Spring Icons Selected by The Weeknd.

To coincide with the upcoming launch, H&M released a teaser campaign of behind-the-scenes video footage and advertising images on Thursday (02Feb17), showing that the line includes a mix of urban bombers and hoodies as well as tailored shirts and blazers.

"What I like about this collection is that it's all about pieces that I want to wear," said The Weeknd of the collection to WWD. "The way that I dress is like a uniform, and it's pretty much who I am. Whenever I travel around the world, it's also how I see other men dressing. Streetwear has taken over the world, and in the process it's started to change and become even more special, more sharp."

Other looks in the range include a beige cotton bomber, raw-edge jersey T-shirts, jeans, motorbike jackets and zip-up shirts in faux suede. There's also a few surprising garments in the mix, including a lightweight belted coat and a cream sweater emblazoned with "XO".

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, added that he was pleased with the finished collection as it felt so "authentic" to his image.

"Every piece is both effortless and fresh, which is just how menswear should be," he shared.

The collection comes after a busy 2016 for the star, who is believed to be dating Selena Gomez. He released his third studio album Starboy in November, with the record receiving positive reviews and debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

Spring Icons Selected by The Weeknd, which retails from $14.99 to $79.99 (£12 - £63), will be available to purchase in stores and online from 2 March (17).

