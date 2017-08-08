The Weeknd wants new Puma sneaker to become 'part of pop culture'

Share

His future designs are likely to be limited editions.

Stylish R&B star The Weeknd would love to have Pope Francis and former U.S. President Barack Obama rocking his new sneaker design for Puma.

The Starboy hitmaker became a brand ambassador for the German sportswear firm last year (16), and now he is preparing to launch his first design collaboration with the Parallel shoe, a casual high-top sneaker available in all-white or olive.

Discussing his design approach with Women's Wear Daily, he said, "I was involved in almost every aspect, but I was most focused on the silhouette. With (his label) XO and Puma, we really collaborated and worked on making the best product possible."

The Parallel, priced at $220, is set to hit select retailers on 24 August (17), and although The Weeknd is keen to make his future Puma creations limited editions, his first shoe is aimed at "the masses".

And the singer is convinced the understated look would be perfect for the likes of Catholic leader Pope Francis or Obama to wear.

"To be honest, I just want to see everyone wearing it," he shared. "I want it to be part of pop culture."

The shoe is the first offering from The Weeknd's Puma collection, which will also include T-shirts, denim jackets, and pants in the coming months, and Adam Petrick, Puma's global director of brand and marketing, reveals the sneaker and apparel range stays true to the musician's own sense of style.

"He's stylish, but he's also approachable," Petrick explained. "He's relatable and has a look that can be worn by a lot of young men. It's not over-the-top or unattainable."

The Grammy winner is the latest star to design sneakers for the athletic giant. Rihanna has her own Fenty X Puma line, while Kylie Jenner and Solange Knowles also boast their own creations for the brand.

© Cover Media