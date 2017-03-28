Thieves steal antique jewelry from Emmy Rossum

Share

The actress' housekeeper discovered the robbery on Friday.

Actress Emmy Rossum has become the latest celebrity burglary victim after thieves ransacked her Los Angeles home while she was working in New York.

The Mystic River star's housekeeper discovered the break-in and two empty safes when she turned up to clean the property in West Los Angeles on Friday (24Mar17).

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ she noticed the power was off and a glass pane on a back door was smashed. She then realized the doors to the star's two safes had been left wide open with nothing inside.

Sources tell the outlet $150,000 in antique jewelry was taken from the safes.

Insiders claim Emmy made the smash and grab really easy for the burglars - she left the written combinations to the safes next to them.

Law enforcement officials believe the thieves cut the power to deactivate the alarm system.

Emmy joins a long list of celebrity burglary victims. Other 2017 targets include Jaime Pressly, Kendall Jenner, Alanis Morissette, and sportsmen Yasiel Puig, Derek Fisher, and Nick Young.

Pressly lost a laptop and jewelry worth an estimated $30,000 during a raid on her Los Angeles home on 17 March (17). The security alarm at the actress' Sherman Oaks property was reportedly not activated when burglars targeted her, smashing one of the building's windows to gain entry.

The actress, who has yet to comment on the incident, allegedly discovered the break-in after returning from a night out.

Los Angeles Police Department detectives are currently investigating the case.

Meanwhile, model Jenner had more than $200,000 worth of jewelry stolen from her mansion in the Hollywood Hills days before. Kim Kardashian's sister reportedly fired one of her security guards after the theft occurred on his watch.

