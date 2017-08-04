This Is Us fans complain to Milo Ventimiglia their partners don't measure up to Jack

Share

Milo Ventimiglia and screen wife Mandy Moore are hoping for some lighter moments in season two.

Milo Ventimiglia's much-loved character on show This Is Us is causing real-life drama, as women complain to the actor that their partners don't measure up to his fictional alter-ego.

Milo plays almost-perfect husband and father Jack Pearson in show This Is Us, but he’s admitted that his critically acclaimed performance has not only had a massive effect on his career, but also his and other people's romantic lives.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight (ET) on the red carpet of the Television Critics Association press tour in Los Angeles on Thursday (03Aug17), the 40-year-old admitted that fans took his role so seriously, that they were becoming disappointed with their own partners.

“Totally hurts,” the actor told ET when asked whether playing Jack has helped or hindered his real life. “Totally hurts because people are like, ‘Man, I wish my husband were more like Jack.’ ‘Man, I wish my boyfriend would do the things that Jack would do.’ And I’m like, Jack’s not real.

"The dude standing in front of you is real and he’s probably sitting down watching the show with you, so therefore, give your dude some love!"

Milo, who is rumored to be dating fashion executive Kelly Egarian, was quiet about the effect playing Jack may have had on his own relationship, preferring to focus on what's in store for Jack in the show's second season, which premieres in September.

The Heroes star admits he's looking forward to some lighter moments in the new season, after the drama of the finale which saw him and his screen wife Rebecca, played by Mandy Moore, agree to spend time apart following a row.

“Playing this couple that has been through this argument that we all saw at the end (of last season) and knowing the road of repair that they’re going to have to get back to being the couple that we love them to be, yeah,” he explained. “Mandy and I, we just want those happy moments because they’re fun to play. When it’s heavy, you’re like, ‘I really want to have a light moment.’”

© Cover Media