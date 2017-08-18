This is when Kim Kardashian will let North wear Makeup

Share

Kim Kardashian started to get into make-up as a pre-teen, and her father even paid for her to have beauty classes as a teenager.

Kim Kardashian won’t let daughter North West wear make-up until she’s 12.

The glamorous reality TV star, who recently followed her younger sister Kylie Jenner into the beauty game with her own make-up line, is known for her dramatic cosmetics looks, like contouring and highlighting.

Although four-year-old North is a fan of playing around with her mummy’s make-up products and brushes, Kim says her little one won’t be allowed out with her face made up for another eight years.

“Probably 12,” she told beauty vlogger Desi Perkins during a YouTube tutorial when asked when she would permit North to wear make-up out. “That’s when I started to get into it, and then when I was, like, 14, my dad got me make-up lessons, and they video-taped it and showed us how to put on liner and lashes."

While most women cringe at their teenage make-up looks, Kim actually learned a lot from her cosmetics classes, and the colors she wore then even influenced the shades she favors now.

“They were really just into actual contour and concealer, all kind of nude monochromatic looks, which is so my vibe and probably why I like the kind of make-up that I like,” she recalled.

Kim previously revealed that her and Kanye West’s eldest child was a big beauty fan, and had her own make-up brushes before she even hit her second birthday.

During an appearance on Live! With Kelly And Michael in 2015, Kim said North loves playing with beauty tools.

And while chatting to People that same year she further divulged: “She can open my blush, put the brush in and put it on her cheek. Today, she was opening my lipstick. She puts it up to her lips like she knows what she's doing!”

