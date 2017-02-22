Thom Yorke finds love with Italian actress - report

Share

The Radiohead frontman is allegedly romancing 32-year-old actress Dajana Roncione - a rising star of Italian cinema.

Thom Yorke has reportedly found love with an Italian actress, months after the death of his ex-partner.

The Radiohead frontman, who is in the running for the Best British Group award at the BRIT Awards on Wednesday evening (22Feb17), is allegedly romancing actress Dajana Roncione. Dajana, a rising star of Italian cinema who has appeared in a number of Italian TV shows and films, is reputed to be the Creep singer's first girlfriend after his ex-partner Rachel Owen died of cancer in December (16).

Thom and Oxford University lecturer Rachel reportedly married in secret in 2003, and had two children, Noah and Agnes, together, but "separated amicably" in 2015 after 23 years together.

According to editors at British newspaper The Sun, Thom and Dajana have been dating for several months, with the 32-year-old joining the musician on tour in the U.S. last summer (16).

"Thom and Dajana are very happy but they have been keeping their relationship on the down-low, " a source told The Sun. “Dajana joined him for some of Radiohead’s tour dates in America last summer and kept a low profile. Moving on after Rachel can’t have been easy for Thom.”

The couple went public with their relationship last week (ends19Feb17) as they posed for pictures at a New York Fashion Week party for brand Rag & Bone, where Thom also played a DJ set. And, according to the publication, they were also recently spotted at the theatre in London’s West End together.

“Thom and Dajana looked very cosy. They kissed as the lights went down and chatted to pals after the show, before leaving together," the source added. “For someone normally so guarded, Thom didn’t seem to care who saw him all loved up. They looked smitten.”

The relationship appears to be getting serious as the actress, who has only made films and television in her native country to date, has reportedly moved to London to be closer to the No Surprises singer, who lives in Oxfordshire.

Radiohead will compete for the BRIT award against Biffy Clyro, Bastille, The 1975 and Little Mix on Wednesday night at London's O2 Arena.

