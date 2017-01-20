Tiffany Trump and stylist still working on inauguration looks

Share

Celebrity stylist Phillip Bloch is honored to be working with Tiffany Trump.

Tiffany Trump is still deciding on her inauguration outfits.

Stylist to the stars Phillip Bloch, who has known blonde Tiffany since she was a little girl, has given a run down on possible outfits the 23-year-old will wear when her father, Donald Trump, is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday (20Jan17).

“I want to see her have a moment,” Phillip smiled to the Hollywood Reporter.

For the daytime events, Phillip said they’re still deciding between coat and dress looks by Israeli designer Elie Tahari and Taoray Wang, a Chinese designer who shows at New York Fashion Week.

For the inaugural balls later in the evening Tiffany will most likely wear a champagne-colored dress by Los Angeles-based label Simin Couture.

“That was a Tiffany find that got my approval,” Phillip said of the label.

It seems that unlike her stepmother Melania Trump, Tiffany isn’t having any trouble finding designers and stylists to work with her.

“I’m in the princess business, and I make dreams come true,” America’s Next Top Model star Phillip said. “I’m honored to serve the first daughter of our country. This isn’t about politics, it’s about a cool girl.”

Melania, Donald’s third wife, has divided the fashion world, with many designers refusing to work with her once she becomes the First Lady.

Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs and Derek Lam have all publicly stated they won’t be dressing Melania, though not everyone shares their opinion.

Reports surfaced this week that both Karl Lagerfeld and all-American designer Ralph Lauren will be outfitting her on her husband’s historical day. It’s been speculated that Lauren will provide the daywear for the inauguration and its corresponding events, and Chanel head Lagerfeld will provide gowns for the nighttime events.

Stepping out for her first appearance during inaugural weekend with Donald for the wreath-laying ceremony in Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday (19Jan17), Melania was wearing a coat and matching dress by New York-based Norisol Ferrari.

