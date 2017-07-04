Tiger Woods completes 'intensive program' following DUI arrest

Share

Tiger Woods announced earlier this year that he was getting professional help in managing his medications.

Tiger Woods has completed an "intensive program" to help him manage his medications following his driving under the influence (DUI) arrest in May (17).

The golf ace was taken into custody by police in Jupiter, Florida during the early hours of America's Memorial Day holiday for driving under the influence. Following his release from jail, he issued a statement insisting he had not had any alcohol and had instead suffered an unexpected reaction from a mix of prescription medication he had been taking following recent back surgery. It was then reported that the sportsman had agreed to enter the Jupiter Medical Center to receive treatment for an addiction to prescription pills, with Woods confirming to fans he was seeking "professional help" for his issues.

On Monday, Woods took to his Twitter to update his followers about his progress, writing: "I recently completed an out of state private intensive program. I will continue to tackle this going forward with my doctors, family and friends."

He added: "I am so very thankful for all of the support I’ve received."

It was previously rumored that Woods had agreed to the 28-day stint because his arrest could affect his custody agreement with ex-wife Elin Nordegren. The custody agreement allegedly states Woods can lose up to 20 per cent of time with his son and daughter if he is embroiled in another scandal.

This isn't the first rehab stint for the 41-year-old; he also reportedly checked into a facility in Arizona in 2010 for an addiction to painkiller Vicodin and sedative Ambien, according to the New York Post's Page Six.

He was also treated for sex addiction following his split from Nordegren in 2009, when he hit headlines for having a series of affairs.

© Cover Media