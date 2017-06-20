Tiger Woods confirms he's getting 'professional help' to manage his medications

Share

Tiger Woods has confirmed he's getting "professional help" to manage his medications following his driving under the influence (DUI) arrest last month (May17).

It was reported last week that the golf ace had agreed to enter a rehabilitation facility, after he was taken into custody by police in Jupiter, Florida during the early hours of America's Memorial Day holiday for driving under the influence. Following his release from jail, he issued a statement insisting he had not had any alcohol and had instead suffered an unexpected reaction from a mix of prescription medication he had been taking following recent back surgery. It was then reported that the sportsman had agreed to enter the Jupiter Medical Center to receive treatment for an addiction to prescription pills.

On Monday (19Jun17), Woods took to his Twitter page to update his followers about the truth of the situation, writing: "I'm currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder.

"I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding especially the fans and players on tour."

He noticeably didn't refer to being in "rehab" at any point during the statement.

It was previously rumored that Woods had agreed to the 28-day stint because his arrest could affect his custody agreement with ex-wife Elin Nordegren. The custody agreement allegedly states Woods can lose up to 20 per cent of time with his son and daughter if he is embroiled in another scandal.

This isn't the first rehab stint for the 41-year-old; he also reportedly checked into a facility in Arizona in 2010 for an addiction to painkiller Vicodin and sedative Ambien, according to the New York Post's Page Six.

He was also treated for sex addiction following his split from Nordegren in 2009, when he hit headlines for having a series of affairs.

