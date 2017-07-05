Tilda Swinton shines in silver at 2017 Vogue Party 

Share

Lily James, Kirsten Dunst, Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss and Karolina Kurkova were among the others stars at the bash.

Tilda Swinton stole the spotlight in a stunning silver number at the 2017 Vogue Party.

The Doctor Strange actress attended the fashion publication's glitzy gala on Tuesday night (04Jul17), with the event held at the Palais Galliera as part of Paris Couture Week celebrations.

Tilda's ankle-length silver silk gown was made for her by Chanel, and boasted delicate beading on the neckline and sleeves, as well as a wide sash on the waist.

Adding to her look's futuristic edge, the star wore her platinum blonde hair slicked back and accessorized the ensemble with shiny silver high heels.

Baby Driver actress Lily James opted to wear a silver gown too, stepping out in a fully sequinned dress with thin straps and deep neckline. The brunette beauty complemented the glamorous outfit by sweeping up her hair into a chic chignon and wearing Ana Khouri earrings.

Elsewhere, Kirsten Dunst made a style statement in a floor-length black velvet gown with pleated skirt, while Cara Delevingne sported a sleeveless black minidress which she matched with several silver chain necklaces.

The fashion set was well represented at the bash; Kendall Jenner looked beautiful in a navy blue Mugler minidress with silver pleated fabric on the skirt, while her longtime pal Bella Hadid sported a tangerine Giambattista Valli ensemble with a dramatic train which she paired with silver Christian Louboutin heels. Bella topped off her memorable outfit by wearing her brunette tresses in a tight bun and accessorizing with a sparkly choker necklace.

Also standing out in the style stakes was Karlie Kloss, who contrasted her freshly-dyed platinum hair with a black velvet Mugler gown, and Karolina Kurkova, who opted to sport a bold Balmain look which featured brown suede leggings and brown and orange top with lots of fringing.

