  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Tilda Swinton shines in silver at 2017 Vogue Party 

Tilda Swinton shines in silver at 2017 Vogue Party 

Tilda Swinton shines in silver at 2017 Vogue Party 
Tilda Swinton
Posted by Cover Media on July 5, 2017 at 4:00 am
Lily James, Kirsten Dunst, Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss and Karolina Kurkova were among the others stars at the bash.

Tilda Swinton stole the spotlight in a stunning silver number at the 2017 Vogue Party.

The Doctor Strange actress attended the fashion publication's glitzy gala on Tuesday night (04Jul17), with the event held at the Palais Galliera as part of Paris Couture Week celebrations.

Tilda's ankle-length silver silk gown was made for her by Chanel, and boasted delicate beading on the neckline and sleeves, as well as a wide sash on the waist.

Adding to her look's futuristic edge, the star wore her platinum blonde hair slicked back and accessorized the ensemble with shiny silver high heels.

Baby Driver actress Lily James opted to wear a silver gown too, stepping out in a fully sequinned dress with thin straps and deep neckline. The brunette beauty complemented the glamorous outfit by sweeping up her hair into a chic chignon and wearing Ana Khouri earrings.

Elsewhere, Kirsten Dunst made a style statement in a floor-length black velvet gown with pleated skirt, while Cara Delevingne sported a sleeveless black minidress which she matched with several silver chain necklaces.

The fashion set was well represented at the bash; Kendall Jenner looked beautiful in a navy blue Mugler minidress with silver pleated fabric on the skirt, while her longtime pal Bella Hadid sported a tangerine Giambattista Valli ensemble with a dramatic train which she paired with silver Christian Louboutin heels. Bella topped off her memorable outfit by wearing her brunette tresses in a tight bun and accessorizing with a sparkly choker necklace.

Also standing out in the style stakes was Karlie Kloss, who contrasted her freshly-dyed platinum hair with a black velvet Mugler gown, and Karolina Kurkova, who opted to sport a bold Balmain look which featured brown suede leggings and brown and orange top with lots of fringing.

© Cover Media

Related news

Lily James relished ditching corsets for Baby Driver

Posted on 27/06/2017
Lily has worn so many corsets in front of the camera that she found it "heaven" to ditch the constraining garment for Baby driver.

Brie Larson and Kirsten Dunst take in Rodarte runway show

Posted on 03/07/2017
Brie Larson praised design sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy for tapping into a "very particular nostalgia".

Celine Dion brings style A-game to Paris for Couture Week

Posted on 04/07/2017
Celine Dion, Jennifer Lawrence, Natalie Portman, and Kirsten Dunst were among the celebrities to attend the Dior show on Monday (03Jul17).

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

10 Pics to Make you Look Twice

All photo albums

Facebook