Tim McGraw surprised by wife Faith Hill's Beyonce-style dance moves

Tim McGraw surprised by wife Faith Hill's Beyonce-style dance moves
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
Posted by Cover Media on June 21, 2017 at 3:30 pm
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw felt pressure to step things up for their third tour together.

Tim McGraw has been blown away by his wife Faith Hill's Beyonce-style dance moves on tour.

The two singers, who tied the knot in 1996, are currently on the road together as part of their Soul2Soul: The World Tour, which kicked off in New Orleans on 7 April (17) and ends 27 October (17) in Brooklyn, New York.

Even after 20 years of marriage the couple still manages to surprise each other, with Tim admitting his spouse has particularly taken him aback with her movements on stage, noting they resemble those pulled by a certain singing sensation.

"Faith's dance moves have been surprising me!" he laughed to Entertainment Weekly. "She's bringing out the Beyonce on this tour!"

Discussing their decision to perform in front of an 80ft-wide video wall which projects personal photos of them and their daughters Gracie, 20, Maggie, 18, and 15-year-old Audrey in the background of their concerts, he added, "I think people want a certain level of production when they come see our show. And it's fun for us to be out there with the lights and the bells and the whistles. We bring an element of theater to it, and that works well for us."

The pair perform countless hits during their gigs and with more than 20 studio albums between them both, narrowing down the set list was a task in itself. Faith's famous tracks This Kiss and Breathe made the cut, as did Tim's song Live Like You Were Dying, which he was tempted to cut from the list due to being tired of performing it until his wife warned him not to.

"I would've packed my bags and left if he'd done that!" she joked.

This venture marks the third time the stars have played a string of shows together, with their previous outing - Soul2Soul II Tour - running between April 2006 and September 2007 and becoming the top-selling country tour at the time.

"We had to step up the game in a big way," Faith said of the pressure to deliver this time round.

© Cover Media

Jay Z fuels Beyonce birth speculation by skipping Songwriters Hall of Fame induction

Posted on 16/06/2017
Jay Z was honoured at the 48th Annual Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction and Awards Gala in New York City, where he became the first rapper inducted into the prestigious institution.

Beyonce gives birth to twins - report

Posted on 18/06/2017
The singer gave birth quietly earlier this week, according to reports.

Beyonce's dad confirms he's a grandad again

Posted on 18/06/2017
Beyonce and Jay Z have yet to commented on the big news.

