Tim Pigott-Smith dead at 70

The cause of death has not been announced.

Actor Tim Pigott-Smith has died at the age of 70.

The star passed away on Friday (07Apr17), according to his agent John Grant.

Confirming the sad news, he says, "It is with deep regret that I have to announce the sad news that Tim Pigott-Smith died this morning.

"Much-loved and admired by his peers, he will be remembered by many as a gentleman and a true friend. He will be much missed. We ask that you respect the privacy of his wife, the actress Pamela Miles, his son Tom and the family."

Smith's death comes days before he was set to hit the stage in a touring production of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, which was due to open in Northampton, England on Monday (10Apr17).

Tim studied acting at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and got his big break in 1984's The Jewel in the Crown. He went on to star in several TV shows, including crime drama series The Chief, The Vice, Bloody Sunday, Doctor Who, and two adaptations of Elizabeth Gaskell's North and South.

He also starred in a string of films, including Alexander, Gangs of New York, V for Vendetta, and Quantum of Solace.

Smith was also active on the stage and appeared in acclaimed productions of Cymbeline, King Lear, and King Charles III, which earned him a nomination for an Olivier Award for Best Actor and his first Tony Award nomination when the show transferred to Broadway in 2015. He was also reportedly working on a TV movie adaption of the play at the time of his death.

He picked up a BAFTA award for his role as Ronald Merrick in The Jewel in the Crown.

Smith was made an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2017 New Year Honours list for his contributions to drama.

