Tina Fey blasts Donald Trump during charity telethon

Tom Hanks and Alec Baldwin also made appearances at the Stand for Rights: A Benefit for the ACLU telethon.

Tina Fey sensationally joked that U.S. President Donald Trump gave up sexually assaulting women for Lent during her appearance at a fundraising telethon on Friday night (31Mar17).

The 30 Rock star helped present the Stand for Rights: A Benefit for the ACLU, an event which was streamed live on Facebook to help raise funds for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), a non-profit organisation which aims "to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties" of American citizens and has become more prominent since Trump's election.

Tina made plenty of jokes at Trump's expense, even referencing the sexual assault or harassment allegations he was marred with during his election campaign.

“Earlier tonight, in what is surely an April Fools’ joke, the president proclaimed that next month will be National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, so now we know what he gave up for Lent. That's good," she said, prompting the audience to give a shocked groan, to which she responded, "Why do you guys hate Lent?!"

She then joked that both herself and Trump were "upset about the amount of fake news out in the world right now.... So, don’t let any website tell you that the ACLU stands for Anti Christian Lesbian Underground. It’s the American Christian Lesbian Underground”.

Tina also referenced gender inequality by noting that women were only given one Ghostbusters movie, when the men had two.

Tom Hanks, who served as host at the start of the event, laughed about how the telethon was not actually on television, saying, "Look at me on the Internet, a butt-kicking fall to obscurity from my former lofty heights.

“Normally telethons are done on television... Why is this not on TV? Because no one wanted us? Turner Classic Movies? Speed Channel?”

Alec Baldwin, who has impersonated Trump on Saturday Night Live, humorously said that he only did so to get a "Fast Pass at the Kremlin.”

The telethon also featured appearances from Chelsea Clinton, Steve Buscemi, Tracy Morgan, Jon Hamm, Amy Poehler, Orange Is the New Black actress Uzo Aduba, and Girls star Zosia Mamet, among others, while Usher, Ryan Adams and Norah Jones performed.

