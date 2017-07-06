TLC duo wasn't able to use Left Eye's music on their new album

Share

The group is adamant about honoring the late rapper on the record.

TLC were reportedly banned from using late bandmate Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes' music on their new album.

The group released TLC last month (Jun17), but Left Eye, who passed away in 2002, was only featured on the record in an interlude and on previous songs, which were remastered for the new album.

According to Chilli, real name Rozonda Thomas, the group wanted to use some of the music she was working on before she passed away, but her family wouldn't allow it.

"She does have some other raps her family are holding hostage, they won't let us use them unless we pay money, it's just crazy," she tells CNET.com. "The other music she was doing before she passed away was more of a poetic vibe."

"When we finished the 3D album (in 2002) we got all the stuff we could possibly get that would match what we were talking about at that time and used it," she adds. "We couldn't use anything else because it didn't match. So we used that interview (sound bite) on the interlude; it's the essence of Lisa."

Despite the difficulties Chilli and bandmate T-Boz experienced while making the new album, she insists it was worth it to pay tribute to Left Eye.

"It is what it is," she says. "It doesn't stop us from making sure we honor our sister."

In 2015, after a 15 year hiatus, T-Boz and Chilli returned to touring as a duo, swearing never to replace their third member.

"From day one, we realized that no one was replaceable," Chilli told The Sun last month (Jun17). "If somebody left we would have to figure it out, but no one else could be in the group. We had this chemistry.

"It has been a long time since we lost Lisa and we've continued to tour so we've have gotten used to the two of us."

