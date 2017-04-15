TLC satisfy fans with first single from final album

Share

The disc will be the band's first without the late Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes' contributions.

R&B stars TLC have teased their final album by debuting their new single, Way Back.

Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins and Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas have been working on the group's fifth studio release since raising the funds to cover costs via a Kickstarter campaign back in 2015.

Fans became frustrated as two years passed with no new material to show for their donations, but their manager, Bill Diggins, recently revealed the singers are aiming to release the project on 30 June (17), and to get fans excited for the big day, the girls have dropped the first track, which includes a guest verse from rapper Snoop Dogg.

Way Back features T-Boz and Chilli returning to the band's classic R&B sound as they reminisce about the old days, while also name-checking music icons like Prince, Michael Jackson, and Marvin Gaye.

"Don't you ever think/Back on all that other s**t we went through/You know I remember," they sing. "Don't you ever wish/One day we could reminisce/It feels like we were just together/'Cause we go way back."

The forthcoming album, which remains untitled, will be the No Scrubs hitmakers' first studio disc since the death of bandmate Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes in 2002, months before the trio's 3D album hit retailers.

When Diggins updated fans on the project in February (17), he asked those who had donated to the crowdsourcing effort to help them come up with a name.

"We need your help... let's hear your suggestions for the album title!" he wrote. "Tionne and Chilli are still undecided so looking to you for inspiration."

