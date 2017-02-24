Tom Ford doesn't want to sell clothes through his movies

Share

Nocturnal Animals costume designer Arianne Phillips has called out the green cowboy boots Aaron Taylor-Johnson wears in the movie as her favorite item from the set.

Tom Ford has made a conscious decision not to use his movies to promote his fashion label.

The designer-turned-director turned his back on Fashion Week this year (17), as it clashes with the Oscars, where actor Michael Shannon is up for a Best Supporting Actor gong for his role in Ford's new movie Nocturnal Animals.

Interestingly, Ford chose to shun his own designs in the feature, with the film's costume designer Arianne Phillips explaining that the movie was never intended to be an advert for the Tom Ford label.

"Tom is not directing movies to sell clothes, so it was important to him that we didn't use his brand so that it didn't take the audience out of the movie," she explained to Footwear News.

"There's a scene where (Amy Adams) is reading a script and she's got glasses on - I wanted her to wear a chic pair of Tom Ford sunglasses. He said 'no' because you can see the logo. He wants to be taken seriously as a director and doesn't want to undermine all of that hard work to look like he's selling product."

Nocturnal Animals is Ford's second directorial effort, coming seven years after his hit A Single Man. It also stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Isla Fisher.

Asked what her favorite fashion item from the film was, double Oscar-nominee Phillips calls out the green cowboy boots worn by British actor Taylor-Johnson.

"When I saw those cowboy boots, it spoke to me. He's grungy and wears jeans. (They) became one of my most favorite things in the movie. It created a silhouette of someone completely unpredictable," she shared.

