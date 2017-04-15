Tom Hanks, Bruce Springsteen and Oprah Winfrey join the Obamas on vacation

Share

The retired politician is taking the time to write his White House memoirs.

Tom Hanks, Bruce Springsteen, and Oprah Winfrey have joined former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle on a luxury vacation in French Polynesia.

The ex-world leader has been on an extended vacation since handing over the White House to current President Donald Trump in January (17), and in February (17), Virgin business mogul Richard Branson shared photos of his getaway with the Obamas in the British Virgin Islands.

Now the former President and First Lady have jetted off to French Polynesia, and they invited longtime friends Tom, Bruce, and Oprah to join them for a tour of the South Pacific.

They all boarded the lavish Rising Sun yacht, owned by entertainment magnate David Geffen, on Monday (10Apr17), and have been island-hopping ever since.

According to TravelandLeisure.com, they enjoyed a lunch break on Vanilla Island, stopped to explore Le Taha'a Island, and will continue their relaxing trip in Bora Bora.

The yacht, the 11th largest in the world and estimated to be worth a whopping $300 million, will then dock on the private island of Tetiaroa, where the Obamas have been staying at the VIP resort The Brando for the past three weeks while Barack works on his memoir from his time in the White House.

And locals have welcomed the retired politician's presence. According to one source, he is a "very cool man and he'll let you take a photo with him if it's not published."

The Obamas inked a lucrative joint book deal with publishing bosses at Penguin Random House in February (17). Reports suggest the contract is worth upwards of $60 million, setting a new record for presidential memoirs. The previous record is thought to be the $15 million Bill Clinton received for 2004's My Life.

© Cover Media