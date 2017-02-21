Tom Hanks to publish book of short stories about typewriters

  • Home
Tom Hanks
Posted by Cover Media on February 21, 2017 at 8:30 pm
The actor has amassed a collection of more than 100 typewriters.

Tom Hanks is turning his love of typewriters into a literary venture.

The Sully star will release a collection of short stories, titled Uncommon Type: Some Stories, in October (17).

Hanks has been an avid typewriter collector for years and the 17 stories in the book will each center on the machine. The 60-year-old has been working on the book since 2015.

"I made movies in New York, Berlin, Budapest, and Atlanta and wrote in all of them (cities)," a statement from Hanks reads. "I wrote in hotels during press tours. I wrote on vacation. I wrote on planes, at home, and in the office. When I could actually make a schedule, and keep to it, I wrote in the mornings from nine to one."

Hanks has amassed a collection of more than 100 different typewriters and his obsession has prompted him to scour the world for rare models. In 2013, he opened up about using the typewriters "almost every day" to put together "snail-mail letters and thank-you notes, office memos and to-do lists."

"No one throws away typewritten letters, because they are pieces of graphic art with a singularity equal to your fingerprints, for no two manual typewriters print precisely the same...," he wrote in an article for the New York Times.

"There is no reason to own hundreds of old typewriters other than the sin of misguided avarice (guilty!)," he added. "Most can be had for 50 bucks unless, say, Hemingway or Woody Allen typed on them. Just one will last generations - if it is cleaned and oiled every once in a while. The ribbons are easy to find on eBay... Come to think of it, I'd better start hoarding stationery and pray the post office survives."

In 2014, he launched Hanx Writer, a mobile app that recreated the experience of a manual typewriter, but "with the ease and speed of an iPad".

© Cover Media

