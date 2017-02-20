Tom Hiddleston learned to surf during Kong: Skull Island break

Share

The actor also explored majestic caves in Vietnam.

Tom Hiddleston made the most of a Thanksgiving weekend break while filming Kong: Skull Island to perfect his surfing skills.

The Thor star reveals he had no plans as cast and crew celebrated the American holiday in 2015 and so he extended his stay in Hawaii and spent five days catching waves.

""As a British citizen I had nowhere to go," Tom tells WENN. "I stayed in Hawaii and I learned to surf, which is a beautiful place to do it (sic). The waves are very gentle there and the ocean is very warm. I'd never surfed before and I got up on the first day because of the Hawaiian waves. And there are sea turtles which is lovely."

The actor also enjoyed his time off in Vietnam, where he explored caves.

"There are some of the biggest caves on the planet there," he beams. "I mean cathedrals inside mountains. I had a few days and went to visit some of these caves and they were absolutely remarkable; they are high, wide and go deep into the rock.

"Some of them you have to swim into and you take head torches and you can look at the stalagmites."

Hiddleston admits filming the new King Kong movie was a real treat, because the cast were taken to some of the planet's most amazing places.

"I think you could tangibly feel the cast were being placed into natural environments which had their own atmosphere and eco-system," he adds. "We went to Oahu in Hawaii, Queensland in Australia and Northern Vietnam around Hanoi, Nimbin and Phong Nha. I'd never been in the rainforest in Australia; they have their own eco-system with dangerous plants, beautiful birds, snakes, spiders."

© Cover Media