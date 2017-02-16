  • Home
Tom Hiddleston peed on The Night Manager co-star after jellyfish sting

Tom Hiddleston
Posted by Cover Media on February 16, 2017 at 10:30 pm
The actor recalls working on a school play with Eddie Redmayne.

Tom Hiddleston happily urinated on his The Night Manager co-star Tom Hollander after the actor was stung by a jellyfish while filming on a beach in Mallorca.

The Thor star reveals he rushed to the rescue of his fellow Brit and did the dirty deed, but he later discovered his actions probably didn't do much to help ease the pain.

"Tom got stung by a jellyfish and he shouted across the beach, 'I say old sport, could you come and pee on me?'," Hiddleston recalled, "and I engagingly obliged.

"I've since read up on it and I don't think it works - it's an old wives' tale."

Ironically, Hiddleston, who shared the story during a pre-taped appearance on The Graham Norton Show, went on to reveal he used to be teased with a pee-related name during his time at Eton College boarding school in Windsor, England.

He explained, "Very soon after I arrived, I got the nickname 'Piddle' and the boys made up the rhyme, 'Hiddle Piddle did a widdle in the middle of the night.' "

The 36-year-old has since grown out of his childhood nickname, but he hasn't been able to leave it completely in his past: "My closest friends still call me 'Pid', but it's affectionate now," he said.

During the interview, which will air in the U.K. on Friday (17Feb17), Tom also reminisced about one of his early acting experiences in a school play, in which he featured alongside another famous former Eton student.

"I was in A Passage to India with Eddie Redmayne, who played the female lead," he remembered. "I, on the other hand, played the front leg of the elephant he rode!"

© Cover Media

