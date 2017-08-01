Tom Hiddleston to play Hamlet in Kenneth Branagh's latest stage production

Share

Tom Hiddleston is teaming up once again with his regular collaborator Kenneth Branagh.

The Thor actor will play one of William Shakespeare's most famous characters from 1 to 23 September (17) to help raise funds for the Royal Academic of Dramatic Art (RADA), where he studied acting.

Tom told The Stage that the role offered "almost limitless possibilities for interpretation" and he couldn't wait to explore them with his co-stars at RADA.

"Kenneth Branagh and I have long talked about working on the play together, and now felt like the right time, at the right place," he said.

"The performing arts exist to bring people together, not to break or keep them apart. I hope the funds raised by the production will help RADA continue to provide a wider field of equal opportunity to train actors, stage managers and technical theater artists, from every background, to a standard of excellence and professionalism. We need to keep the doors open for everyone."

Kenneth, another RADA graduate, is the president of the school and is helping produce the play with school bosses through his Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company.

"I'm not someone who gets particularly nostalgic, but there is definitely a moment in your life where you look back with a different clarity," he said. "This is one such moment, and doing Hamlet here feels like coming full circle. RADA gave me confidence, support and creative freedom. I had a fantastic time here."

This isn't their first collaboration - Tom starred alongside Kenneth in stage play Ivanov in 2008 and in British TV show Wallander before Kenneth cast him as Loki in 2011's Thor, which he directed.

All proceeds from the production, which will be held at the school's Jerwood Vanbrugh Theatre in central London, will go towards their regeneration campaign, which aims to provide onsite student accommodation for the first time as well as a new library, archive and theater, to be named after late RADA alumnus Richard Attenborough.

Tickets for the show will be available via a ballot.

