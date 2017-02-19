Tom Holland burnt Avengers: Infinity War script to protect Marvel secrets

Share

The British actor is currently filming the superhero movie alongside Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Pratt in Atlanta.

Tom Holland has set fire to his Avengers: Infinity War script in an effort to stop movie spoilers from leaking.

The 20-year-old British actor confessed he had forgotten to hand in his script to Marvel producers following a recent shoot, so instead took a more extreme approach to making sure no secrets from the script were stolen.

In a video posted to Instagram on Friday (17Feb17), Tom is seen standing in front of the camera trying to placate fretful movie executives.

"Rule number one... hand in your script," the actor captioned the post, along with a laughing face emoji.

"Marvel like to keep everything a secret," he said in the video, as he threw the papers into a fireplace. "So, to all the producers who are probably freaking out because I forgot to hand in my script, here is evidence that I am destroying it."

He is currently working on Avengers: Infinity War at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, alongside Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Pratt. Tom's debut as the rebooted web-slinging superhero in Spider-Man: Homecoming is set to be released in July (17).

The actor revealed when he made his cameo appearance in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, he refused to read the script for fear of inadvertently revealing a big secret.

"(Marvel) offered for me to read the script, and I said 'No, I don't want to read it,' because I'll be doing all these interviews and I'll end up telling secrets and stuff," he told SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Radio last year (16). "I've got such a big mouth. So I actually don't know what it's about."

And it's not just Spider-Man who is sworn to keep Marvel's secrets. Mike Colter, who plays Luke Cage in the Netflix series, previously joked he learned his character "three lines at a time" because of the tight secret-keeping process.

"After a while they started putting (the scripts) in a computer," he told Conan O'Brien last year (16). "So if you want to do something you have to put your fingerprint on there, you had to put a little swab of your saliva in the thing... I mean, that's what you have to do to get the computer to open up, and then you leave it for 10 seconds, it closes again and you gotta do the thing all over again."

© Cover Media