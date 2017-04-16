Tom Holland 'smitten' with Spider-Man co-star Zendaya Coleman - report

Share

The couple has reportedly chosen to keep their romance low-key for now.

Actor Tom Holland's onscreen chemistry with his Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star Zendaya Coleman has reportedly become a real life love affair.

The two young stars play teen rivals in the forthcoming Marvel Studios action movie, but it appears their fictional high school antagonism couldn't be further from the truth.

Sources claim Tom and Zendaya, both 20, have recently moved in together after he took residence in her Los Angeles home.

“He’s smitten with her and lives at her new mansion in L.A. when he’s there, which is a lot," an insider tells UK newspaper the Sunday People. "They are definitely heating up."

The British actor is reportedly so enamored with Zendaya, he is willing to walk her dog and pick up the animal's excrement whenever necessary.

“It says a lot when a guy will pick up poop for his girlfriend," the insider notes.

Principal filming began on Spider-Man: Homecoming in June, 2016, and apparently leading man Tom had the hots for Zendaya as soon as they met each other on set.

“He’s had a crush on her since filming," the source adds. "Now they’re together he’s busting to tell everyone but she wants to keep it quiet for now.”

Tom and Zendaya will walk international red carpets together to promote Spider-Man: Homecoming when the film is released to theaters in July (17).

The Lost City of Z actor Tom has been a single man since splitting from girlfriend Elle Lotherington last year (16) and his rumored new flame Zendaya was previously romantically linked to singer-songwriter Trevor Jackson.

