  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Tom Parker struggled with self-confidence after The Wanted h...

Tom Parker struggled with self-confidence after The Wanted hiatus

Tom Parker struggled with self-confidence after The Wanted hiatus
Tom Parker
Posted by Cover Media on February 27, 2017 at 11:30 am
Tom Parker has enjoyed learning how to dance for Grease The Musical, admitting The Wanted were "never known for their technical dancing".

Tom Parker "lost confidence" in himself when The Wanted went on hiatus.

The 28-year-old singer was one-fifth of the British boy band, who in 2014 announced they were taking an indefinite break to concentrate on solo projects.

However, while some members of the group, such as Nathan Sykes, went on to pursue successful solo careers, Tom struggled to find his place as a solo artist.

"I think I lost a bit of confidence in myself," he told the Bolton News. "I thought I wouldn’t sing for a while. I think an element of it was not being in the band. We were so comfortable with each other and could rely on each other then suddenly you are on your own."

Now Tom is enjoying the spotlight once again while playing Danny Zuko, the character made famous by John Travolta, in a touring version of Grease The Musical, alongside other famous faces including Darren Day and Louisa Lytton.

Having to learn a different set of skills needed for a theater production has been a challenge for Tom - particularly the dancing side of things. But he has also thoroughly enjoyed picking up the steps and adding to his repertoire.

“It’s so different to what I experienced before when I was in the band,” he said. “It’s been so enjoyable learning new skills. Obviously with the band I’m used to singing on stage and I did do a little bit of acting when I was young, but when it comes to the dancing side I’ve learned so much.

“The Wanted were never known for their technical dancing to be honest. We just jumped around a lot, so it’s been nice to add another string to my bow. I’ll pick up so much through doing this tour.”

© Cover Media

Related news

Nathan Sykes is still waiting for his first proper date

Posted on 04/02/2017
Singer Nathan Sykes admits he isn’t an expert at getting down on the dance floor.

Beyonce and Jay Z will know gender of twins in two weeks - report

Posted on 27/02/2017
Beyonce is said to have excitedly told guests at Harvey Weinstein's pre-Oscars party that she and Jay Z will find out the gender of their twins in two weeks' time.

Awkward Oscars: 'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture after 'La La Land' Announced

Posted on 27/02/2017
Emma Stone also reacted to Warren Beatty's accidental Oscars flub, which is sure to go down as one of the most shocking mistakes in Academy Awards' history.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Vinny's Wedding Album

All photo albums

Facebook