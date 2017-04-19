Tony Hale wants more Arrested Development for Liza Minnelli scenes

Share

The show was commissioned for a fifth season but production has yet to get underway.

Actor Tony Hale is eager to regroup with his Arrested Development co-stars for another season of the cult comedy - if only so he can hang out with Liza Minnelli again.

The Veep star portrayed bumbling Buster Bluth on the popular show about a dysfunctional family, during its original run from 2003 to 2006, and he reprised the role in 2013, when Arrested Development was revived for a fourth season for streaming service Netflix.

Minnelli also joined the original cast and reprised her guest character Lucille Austero, who becomes Buster's girlfriend in the latest episodes, and Tony admits working with the legendary entertainer was a dream come true.

He is now hoping production on the next season will get underway soon, with Liza as Lucille, because he had so much fun both on and off set with the Cabaret icon.

"It's looking good," Tony said of the delayed plans for a fifth season of Arrested Development. "We're all onboard, we wanna do it, and I kinda wanna see what happens to my sweet girlfriend Liza Minnelli on the show, who I love."

The comedy star would also love to learn more about Liza's star-studded life experiences, because Judy Garland's daughter would always share wonderful memories with Tony and his wife, make-up artist Martel Thompson.

"She would take my wife and I out to lunch and just tell stories of her life, and they never came from a place of ego," he explained on Good Morning America.

Tony was once even lucky enough to land a private performance from Minnelli: "She was sitting in the back seat of our car and she was talking about a concert she did at Radio City Music Hall (in New York), as you do," he recalled, "and... I said, 'What did you sing?' and she said, 'I sang the song Liza with a Z', and I was like, 'Oh, I don't know that.' So she breaks it out in the back seat of my car, and the best part is, she's done it so many times she can hear the orchestrations, so she'll go, 'Liza with a Z, bada baba bam!' It was great!"

Netflix officials, who previously commissioned a fifth season of Arrested Development, have yet to confirm when the series will return.

The show also starred Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Michael Cera, David Cross, Jeffrey Tambor, Portia de Rossi, and Alia Shawkat, with actor-turned-filmmaker Ron Howard as narrator.

