Topless protesters disrupt Woody Allen concert
Posted by Cover Media on July 12, 2017 at 3:30 pm
Two women, who belong to the German branch of feminist group Femen, have launched a protest against Woody Allen.

Two topless activists interrupted a Woody Allen concert on Tuesday night (11Jul17).

The filmmaker and musician was performing with his New Orleans Jazz Band at Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg, Germany when two women stormed the stage about 20 minutes into the show.

With flowers in their hair and bare torsos scrawled with writing attacking Woody, the protesters shouted a passage from an open letter his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow published in The New York Times in 2014 outlining his alleged abuse when she was seven years old.

The protesters, who belong to the German branch of feminist group Femen, also called for an end to the "culture of silence" around sexual abuse allegations against the director, and were booed by the audience before quickly being escorted from the premises by security.

Woody, who plays the clarinet, and his band resumed their performance shortly after the disruption.

Femen organisers have posted a video of the incident on Facebook, and stated in a letter that they wanted to "remind the world and jazz fans that Woody is not only this charming neurotic filmmaker, musician and actor".

According to a local newspaper in Hamburg, Woody, 81, described this action as "stupid" and on Wednesday pledged to return to Hamburg.

Allegations of sexual abuse have long followed the Annie Hall director, with Dylan first accusing him of inappropriate behaviour in 1992, when he was still with her mother, actress Mia Farrow.

Prosecutors launched an investigation against Woody, but decided not to pursue criminal charges as investigators found "no credible evidence".

Dylan repeated her allegations in an open letter three years ago, to which Woody again repeated his denial, calling the accusations "untrue and disgraceful".

