Tori Spelling: 'Having a fifth child helped save my rocky marriage'
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott
Posted by Cover Media on April 13, 2017 at 4:00 am
The once-embattled couple insists marital problems are a thing of the past.

Friends and family members urged actress Tori Spelling to dump her cheating husband Dean McDermott while she was pregnant with their fifth child.

The Canadian actor admitted to committing adultery three years ago (14) and part of the drama that ensued in their marriage after he confessed was chronicled on the couple's reality TV show True Tori, which ended in December, 2014.

After the cameras stopped rolling, the fall-out from Dean's infidelity continued and Tori reveals she and McDermott needed tremendous amounts of therapy to work through their problems.

“Everyone was saying, ‘Divorce him!' 'Why is she staying with him?' 'That is weak...'," she tells People, “but my gut instincts just shut it all out, and I said, ‘I love this man. If there is a way to work it out, I want to try to do that'."

"We worked on everything,” Tori adds. “The relationship as we knew it died. We had to bury that and start new.”

When Tori became pregnant for the fifth time last year (16), the star says her pregnancy helped the couple take on a new, more patient perspective when it came to addressing marital problems.

“Rebuilding our marriage took time,” she explains. “And now, having a new baby, it makes sense. It’s like a new baby in a new relationship.”

Tori gave birth to their fifth kid, son Beau, last month (02Mar17) and Dean, who checked himself into rehab for sex addiction in 2014 in a bid to save his marriage, insists the couple is happier than ever after spending years rebuilding trust between them.

“I am so blessed and lucky that she never walked away, because now we have this incredible relationship,” he gushes. “And I can’t imagine life without Beau.”

© Cover Media

