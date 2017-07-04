Tracee Ellis Ross: 'Decadence is back en vogue'

Share

Tracee Ellis Ross has been in Paris taking in the couture shows.

Tracee Ellis Ross is overjoyed to see that decadence has returned to fashion.

The Black-ish actress is no stranger to the style world, and was cast in Kenzo’s spring 17 campaign at the start of the year (17).

She’s been keeping up to date with the latest couture trends in Paris too, and has so far been spotted front row at the Schiaparelli, Rodarte and Chanel shows.

“I love that elaborate decadence is back in fashion…it really works for me," Tracee exclaimed to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Schiaparelli has that ethereal femininity but there's also structure.”

Tracee, the daughter of singing icon Diana Ross, stood out in a fuchsia pink strapless dress and pink booties with heart cutouts at Schiaparelli. The 44-year-old chose to style her own hair and make-up, going for a radiant natural glow and wearing her locks in cute buns.

As well as showing off decadence, Schiaparelli designer Bertrand Guyon added his flair for quirky and bright touches.

"The gloves were extraordinary, I love everything tulle," Tracee continued. "And that white leather jumpsuit with the lobster? That was everything. There's an element of fun and quirkiness and glamor all at the same time, which I really appreciate."

Talking about the collection backstage, Guyon explained why he filled the runway with gauzy fabric that showed off the models’ bodies underneath.

“I wanted something much more light, young, with freshness,” he said, reports WWD.

Olivia Palermo, British popstar Pixie Lott, and actress Melissa George were also at Schiaparelli on Monday (03Jul17).

