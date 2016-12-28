Tracee Ellis Ross: 'Red carpet posing is scary'

Tracee Ellis Ross
Posted by Cover Media on December 28, 2016 at 2:15 pm
Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross thinks it is important she feels like herself when she attends a Hollywood event.

Tracee Ellis Ross feels anxious whenever she has to pose on the red carpet.

The Black-ish star is recognizable for her halo of curls, flawless complexion and bright smile, as well as her feminine chic looks that mix form fitting dresses and sophisticated prints for a combination of Old Hollywood glamour and modern style.

Tracee, the daughter of pop superstar Diana Ross, had a glamorous upbringing in Europe and New York, though she admits that she still finds posing at events to be disconcerting.

"Red carpet is a little bit scary," she told WWD. "It's not about expression. It's about taking a pretty picture in a really weird, awkward way, with so many people watching. It's a glamorous part of the job, but it requires its own kind of courage."

Tracee has always had a strong interest in fashion, and was signed by Wilhelmina Models in her teens.

She later went on to work as a contributing editor for Mirabella and New York Magazine shortly after graduating from Brown University.

And while the 44-year-old favors designers such as Alexander McQueen, Isabel Marant and Dries Van Noten, she often chooses to dress herself rather than employ a stylist.

"Style is so much who I am," she shared. "It is important for me to feel like myself on a red carpet - not the way somebody else thinks I should look."

Tracee has also been known to custom design dresses for events and is potentially interested in creating her own clothing line in the future. But inevitably the actress tends to choose silhouettes inspired by the '70s and '80s, and continues to covet her mother's extensive wardrobe.

"I'm still taking things from her closet," laughed Tracee.

