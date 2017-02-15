Tracy Morgan: 'I'm hip-hop from head to toe'

Share

The star feels rusty with age.

Comedian Tracy Morgan has infused his wardrobe with "real hip-hop" embellishments.

The former 30 Rock star loves to wear rap-inspired 'bling' like his diamond handpiece because the jewelry reminds him of his native New York upbringing.

"This is all blue diamonds; I had this made in Manhattan," he tells USA Today of the sparkling jeweled handpiece, which spells out his last name. "LL Cool J had one that said 'LL Cool J'. I am from that generation, the real hip-hop generation. So I got one."

Tracy also uses jewelry to connect with his religious values, noting of his gold Jesus necklace: "He's the King. I’m down with him and I represent him."

Although the fashionable funnyman, who is currently promoting his new comedy Fist Fight, loves following the latest trends, he doesn't always agree with what his stylist sources for him.

"I’m not into the spikes," he says, referring to the studded Christian Louboutin red-bottom athletic shoes from Paris he sported for the interview, "but I like the colors. I coordinated. I’m just dressing and being me. I have a simple sweatsuit and sneakers. I’m from Brooklyn. I have always been good with clothes."

Although Morgan prides himself over his chic and fashion-forward style, the 48-year-old star confesses his body is far from runway material as he advances in age.

"I don’t jump out of bed in the morning," he explains, "I take my time. I’m not one of those new cars, where you press start and it starts. I’m one of those old Buicks. You have to turn it over, let that thing run for a half-hour and then it drives. I gotta get warmed up."

© Cover Media