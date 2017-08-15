Tragic Deadpool 2 stuntwoman was top road racer

Share

Joi Harris was making her film debut as a stunt performer, doubling for actress Zazie Beetz's Domino character in the film.

The stuntwoman who lost her life in an accident on the Deadpool 2 set on Monday (14Aug17) has been identified as Joi Harris, the first African-American female professional road racer.

Harris was making her film debut as a stunt performer, according to Deadline, when she lost control of her motorcycle and crashed through the glass of the Shaw Tower's ground floor studio in Vancouver, Canada.

Harris became the first African-American woman licensed to compete in American Motorcyclist Association races.

Following her death on Monday, the film's director David Leitch and star Ryan Reynolds have reached out to Harris' family and loved ones to offer their condolences.

In a statement, the filmmaker says, "I’m deeply saddened by the loss of one of our stunt performers today. No words can express how I and the rest of the Deadpool 2 crew feel about this tragedy. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and loved ones in this difficult time."

Reynolds added, "Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool. We're heartbroken, shocked and devastated... but recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out to them - along with each and every single person she touched in this world."

Reports suggest Harris was an experienced road racer and had been rehearsing the stunt all day on Saturday (12Aug17). She was not wearing a helmet when the accident occurred because the Domino character she was portraying doesn't wear one in the scene.

Actress Zazie Beetz is playing Domino in Deadpool 2.

Vancouver's mayor Gregor Robertson has also weighed in on the tragedy, stating: "We are extremely saddened to hear of the tragic incident that took the life of a stuntwoman working on the set of Deadpool 2 downtown earlier today.

"Our condolences go out to her family and friends, and to all those working on set who have been impacted by the loss of their colleague. We will continue to support the crew and production as they work to recover emotionally and as they continue their next phase of filming."

The accident is currently under investigation.

© Cover Media