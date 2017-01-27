Travis Scott designs Helmut Lang collection

Share

The hip hop star has dug into his Texas roots for the 19-piece line.

Rapper Travis Scott has teamed up with fashion house Helmut Lang to design a capsule collection inspired by his native Houston, Texas.

The Antidote hitmaker has created a limited-edition 19-piece line for men based on the fond memories he has of growing up in the city.

Women's Wear Daily reports the T-shirts, denim and outerwear are crafted with an earthy color palette to reflect the Texas landscape, and appliqued patches of the letter 'T' and bullhorns, popular Texas symbols, are also infused into the clothing.

T-shirts from the collection will sell from $175 to $185, the leather jacket is priced at $1,715, and shoes start from $395.

The price for the denim items has been set around $310 and bombers and jackets are selling for $695.

Travis' Helmut Lang capsule collection will be available for purchase from 30 January (17) on the label's website, as well as at the brand's Melrose Avenue store in Los Angeles, its Meatpacking District location in New York City, retailer Barneys New York, British department store Selfridges, and other select retailers worldwide.

The 24-year-old hip hop star, whose popularity skyrocketed after opening concerts for his fashionista pal Rihanna as part of her Anti World Tour last year (16), has partnered with fashion houses on collections before. In 2016, he teamed up with streetwear brand Diamond Supply C. and London-based label Maharishi. He has also designed his own 'Rodeo' tour merchandise and starred in campaigns for Alexander Wang, Puma, and Yves Saint Laurent.

