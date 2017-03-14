Travis Scott: 'I don't fall... I float!'

Travis Scott
Posted by Cover Media on March 14, 2017 at 3:30 pm
Travis Scott believes his second album AstroWorld is the best music he has ever made.

Travis Scott has joked he “flew” rather than fell during his now infamous performance with Drake last month (Feb17).

The rapper joined the Hotline Bling singer on stage at London’s O2 Arena, but suffered an embarrassing mishap when he tumbled down a hole during a rendition of their collaboration Goosebumps.

Looking back on the incident Scott, 24, clearly hasn’t let it get to him, as he quipped to GQ Style magazine: “I didn’t fall, dude, I flew. I was floating. I don’t fall. S**t, nothing happened. Floating is amazing. It’s like getting in a plane. I just flew, man. I’m a magician, like David Blaine. I could never fall. Drake is an amazing person. Also, a magician. He’s a big brother, super talent(ed), he’s cool.”

After the incident, Drake, having already previously delayed his tour due to technical problems, went on to promise the crowd a refund, as not only did Scott’s drop hold up the performance but it also apparently broke a huge globe that was meant to rise onto the stage.

Scott is currently keeping himself busy with preparation for his next record, titled AstroWorld, after releasing his second album Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight last September (16). Teasing fans on what they can expect from his upcoming material, Scott described it as the best music he has ever made.

“I have two records on the album that are like, man, they are the best,” he gushed. “They tore down AstroWorld to build more apartment space. That’s what it’s going to sound like, like taking an amusement park away from kids. We want it back. We want the building back. That’s why I’m doing it. It took the fun out of the city.”

He also touched upon his various collaborations, having worked with the likes of The Weeknd, Justin Bieber and – of course – Drake in the past. Scott insists teaming up with artists is never strategic and he only works with people he knows and respects.

© Cover Media

