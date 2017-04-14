Trisha Yearwood launches new music-themed Madame Tussauds in Nashville

Share

The singer loved "hanging out" with her pal Justin Timberlake.

Country star Trisha Yearwood came face-to-face with her wax lookalike on Thursday (13Apr17) as she helped to launch the new Madame Tussauds museum in Nashville, Tennessee.

The singer was on hand to unveil her new figurine at Madame Tussauds Nashville, a special music-focused attraction located steps away from the famed Grand Ole Opry in the country music mecca.

Trisha was blown away by the accuracy of her lifelike statue, but joked the doppelganger was a little too quiet - something her husband Garth Brooks would probably appreciate.

"I really can't wait for him to see this in person," she gushed, according to The Associated Press. "He might really like a quiet Trisha. This might be his jam."

The latest addition to the Madame Tussauds line-up also features wax figures of fellow country acts like Taylor Swift, Blake Shelton, and Luke Bryan, as well as artists from other musical genres, like pop superstar Justin Timberlake.

"I actually took a selfie with Justin Timberlake because I know him and I want to send it to him, so I can show him that I was hanging out with him," Trisha smiled.

The Madame Tussauds museum, which opens on Friday (14Apr17), isn't the only new tourist attraction in town - The Patsy Cline Museum also offers fans an insight into the tragic country icon's life, before it was cut short in a plane crash in 1963.

The venue dedicated to her memory houses the largest collection of Cline memorabilia, much of which is on display to the public for the first time in more than 50 years. Among the treasures on view include her stage costumes, clothing, photographs, furniture, and letters written by the star.

