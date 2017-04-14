  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Trisha Yearwood launches new music-themed Madame Tussauds in...

Trisha Yearwood launches new music-themed Madame Tussauds in Nashville

Trisha Yearwood launches new music-themed Madame Tussauds in Nashville
Trisha Yearwood
Posted by Cover Media on April 14, 2017 at 10:30 pm
The singer loved "hanging out" with her pal Justin Timberlake.

Country star Trisha Yearwood came face-to-face with her wax lookalike on Thursday (13Apr17) as she helped to launch the new Madame Tussauds museum in Nashville, Tennessee.

The singer was on hand to unveil her new figurine at Madame Tussauds Nashville, a special music-focused attraction located steps away from the famed Grand Ole Opry in the country music mecca.

Trisha was blown away by the accuracy of her lifelike statue, but joked the doppelganger was a little too quiet - something her husband Garth Brooks would probably appreciate.

"I really can't wait for him to see this in person," she gushed, according to The Associated Press. "He might really like a quiet Trisha. This might be his jam."

The latest addition to the Madame Tussauds line-up also features wax figures of fellow country acts like Taylor Swift, Blake Shelton, and Luke Bryan, as well as artists from other musical genres, like pop superstar Justin Timberlake.

"I actually took a selfie with Justin Timberlake because I know him and I want to send it to him, so I can show him that I was hanging out with him," Trisha smiled.

The Madame Tussauds museum, which opens on Friday (14Apr17), isn't the only new tourist attraction in town - The Patsy Cline Museum also offers fans an insight into the tragic country icon's life, before it was cut short in a plane crash in 1963.

The venue dedicated to her memory houses the largest collection of Cline memorabilia, much of which is on display to the public for the first time in more than 50 years. Among the treasures on view include her stage costumes, clothing, photographs, furniture, and letters written by the star.

© Cover Media

Related news

Justin Timberlake in the driving seat for Texas Formula One Grand Prix gig

Posted on 29/03/2017
The singer is reportedly working on new music.

Jon Hamm: 'Life doesn't get easier with age'

Posted on 14/04/2017
Jon Hamm says working in a restaurant is the best way to learn how to treat others.

Luke Evans: ‘Being gay doesn’t affect my talent’

Posted on 14/04/2017
Luke Evans feels there’s a dignity to keeping his personal life private.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Top 5 Most Exotic Wedding Destinations

All photo albums

Facebook