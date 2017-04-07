Troian Bellisario and Taylor Schilling front new Burt's Bees campaign

Share

Lea Michele previously led the campaign to Bring Back the Bees.

Actresses Troian Bellisario and Taylor Schilling are puckering up for lip balm brand Burt's Bees' new promotional campaign to save the honey bee population.

The stars have been tapped to relaunch the environmentally-friendly company's Bring Back the Bees ads, which aim to draw attention to the ecological issues as a result of the shrinking number of honey bee colonies, which has fallen by almost 50 per cent from 2015 to 2016, reports People.com.

Orange Is the New Black star Taylor said, "The issue of the declining bee population is very complicated and impacts so many different aspects of our lives, but I think if there could be a little more awareness brought to the enormity of what honey bees do, that would be a job well done."

Troian previously helped with the inaugural 2016 campaign, fronted by Glee star Lea Michele, so she was more than eager to step up her contributions for this year's (17) efforts, which include planting tons of new flowers to boost the honey bees' food supply.

"Last year we succeeded in planting one billion wildflowers, so when they (brand bosses) contacted me (to share that) they wanted to double that number this year, I wanted to help," explained the Pretty Little Liars beauty.

"What I love about this campaign it's not just about saying, 'The bees are going away - this is really dangerous!' It's about actively creating new spaces and systems for these bees to flourish in so we can help encourage them to bring their population back up."

As part of the new goal, Burt's Bees officials have launched an interactive campaign online, promising to plant 5,000 wildflower seeds for every selfie members of the public upload using a floral filter to selflessselfie.burtsbees.com until 7 May (17). They will also match the seed planting for each sale of their special limited-edition fruity lip balms.

