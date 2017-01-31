Troian Bellisario: 'I finally cut my hair'

Share

The Pretty Little Liars star was traumatized by a childhood haircut.

Troian Bellisario spent seven years sporting the same haircut on Pretty Little Liars before she finally plucked up the courage to cut it.

Last week (ends27Jan17), she shared the result with the world, posting a stunning photo on Instagram and thanking her hairstylist Dave Stanwell for encouraging her to make the change.

“I’ve only been talking about cutting my hair for 7 years," she wrote. "Thank you @davestanwell for making it happen! I love it."

Troian was a little slower to adjust the style than her fellow cast members. Lucy Hale was the first to make a statement - cutting her hair and dying it much darker and then Ashley Benson dyed hers pink, and then platinum blonde. Troian previously dyed the ends of her hair pink but now she's thrilled with the results of her first major crop in years.

Her reluctance to get a haircut was about more than just the beloved TV show's end, though, as Troian explained to PeopleStyle last year (16).

“I have always wanted to cut my hair,” the wife of Suits star Patrick Adams admitted. “My hair has never been shorter than my shoulders.”

She admitted her haircut fear dated back to a disastrous childhood trim that left her scared to invest in a new look.

“I think once when I was little, I cut it off,” she revealed. “It was down to my knees and I cut it up to here (points to her chin) and I had a really bad reaction. My best friend didn’t talk to me for, like, a month because she loved my hair. We were in kindergarten!"

Troian admits her childhood friend's bad reaction haunted her for years.

"I immediately become panicked whenever anybody cuts my hair," she explained. "I just have this awful sense memory of people rejecting me."

