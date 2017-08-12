Tupac's Hummer car back up for auction - report

Tupac's Hummer car back up for auction - report
Tupac Shakur
Posted by Cover Media on August 12, 2017 at 2:30 pm
Tupac Shakur's Hummer that featured diamond plated bumpers reached $337,000 (£260,000) in its original auction but is now expected to sell at $100,000 (£77,000).

Tupac Shakur's 1996 Hummer is back up for sale after the winning bidder failed to come up with the cash.

The rapper who died in a drive by shooting in the same year (96) was sold to an anonymous Ohio bidder in May 2016 for $337,000 (£260,000), three times the expected selling price.

But according to editors at TMZ, the buyer failed to present RR Auctions with a cheque for the sale and the truck is now headed back to auction.

Tupac's Hummer which has only 10,101 miles on the clock was purchased by the rap icon a month before his untimely death.

The H1 is currently on auction until August 17 and the auction house predicts the truck will reach a more realistic $100,000 (£77,000) when the bidding closes on Thursday.

The black Hummer was heavily customized in keeping with his rap star status with diamond plated bumpers and an external PA system. Its beige leather interior featured a wood trim and boasted what would have been a top-of-the range sound system in the '90's.

The truck also included a "YAKNPAC" license plate in honor of both its famous owner and fellow late rapper Yaki "Prince" Kadafi.

Tupac's Woodland Hills pad, which he moved into in 1995 following a stint behind bars, and called home until his death, is also up for sale and expected to sell for around $2.66 million (£2 million).

The All Eyez on Me rapper had reportedly been in the process of purchasing the luxury six-bedroom, five-bathroom house at the time of his passing. It was then picked up by former Limp Bizkit and House of Pain star DJ Lethal for $1.28 million (£969,300) in 2003.

© Cover Media

Related news

Jada Pinkett Smith: '2Pac biopic outburst was about more than just the film'

Posted on 21/07/2017
The actress has long struggled to understand why she had been 'saved' and Tupac hadn't.

Judge dismisses motion to lift ban on Madonna auction

Posted on 22/07/2017
The Material Girl didn't know she was missing her letter from Tupac Shakur.

Madonna suing over online auction

Posted on 10/08/2017
The singer was granted a temporary restraining order.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Paris Jackson Photoshops Herself into Celebrity Photos

All photo albums

Facebook