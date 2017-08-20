Tupac Shakur's Hummer sold for $206,531 at auction

Share

Tupac Shakur kitted out his Hummer with diamond plated bumpers and personalized number plates.

Tupac Shakur's Hummer that he owned before he died has sold at auction for $206,531.

The truck, which was originally sold for $337,000 to an Ohio bidder in May 2016, was put back on the auctioning block after the anonymous buyer didn't pay for the winning lot.

RR Auction relisted the Hummer and estimated that this time round it would only reach around $100,000 when the bidding closed on Thursday (17Aug17) at midnight.

However it beat expectations when the final bid closed at $206,531, making an additional $106,531 more than anticipated.

Tupac's Hummer was a relatively new purchase when the rapper died in a drive-by shooting in 1992 - he had only owned the truck for a month before his untimely death, and the vehicle had only clocked up 10,101 miles.

The black Hummer had been customized to his rap star tastes and boasted diamond plated bumpers and an external PA system.

It also featured beige leather interior throughout with a wooden trim and a top of the range sound system of the time, with speakers and a CD deck.

The truck also boasted a personalized license plate which read "YAKNPAC", in honor of both its famous owner and fellow late rapper Yaki "Prince" Kadafi.

The California Love singer's Woodland Hills pad, which he moved into in 1995 following a stint behind bars and called home until his death, is also up for sale and expected to sell for around $2.66 million.

© Cover Media