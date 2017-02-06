Ty Hunter: 'I bring Beyonce's wardrobe visions to life'

Share

Super stylist Ty Hunter also commented on Lady Gaga's sequined Versace Super Bowl look.

Beyonce's long-time stylist Ty Hunter is always aiming to "shock and woo" with the superstar's stage outfits.

Ty and the Crazy in Love singer have been working together for more than 20 years, after the stylist had a chance meeting with Beyonce's mother Tina.

Creating showstopping wardrobe outfits with Beyonce has become second nature to Ty, who also used to help dress her former group Destiny's Child.

"Whatever Beyonce's final thought is, we have to bring it to life," he told Billboard. "There's a huge process that goes with it. You just want to shock and woo the crowd."

It was Ty who helped create Beyonce's Super Bowl Halftime Show wardrobe in 2013, with little known designer Rubin Singer's "liquid nylon" mini dress becoming an instant hit.

"We had a lot of high-end designers coming at us," Ty shared. "But we actually gave it to Singer, an up-and-coming designer who we believed in. We didn't tell her who the designers were. We just let her pick them. He blew up after that. It just goes to show that it you believe in your dream or vision and keep on pushing, you could dress Beyonce for the Super Bowl."

On Sunday night (05Feb17) it was Lady Gaga's turn to shine at the Super Bowl, with her faultless performance and sparkly Versace wardrobe drawing praise.

Her outfits included a sequined pair of hot pants combined with a cropped sculptural jacket with football shoulder pads-like and a bodysuit created with Swarovski crystals.

"Versace was able to capture the Gaga style we grew to love with the huge shoulder pads," Ty commented.

