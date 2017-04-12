Tyga detained for alleged driving offence - report

Share

Tyga told photographers he was being detained "because I have paper plates on my car".

Rapper Tyga was handcuffed by police officers on Wednesday morning (12Apr17) for allegedly driving a vehicle without proper licence plates.

The 27-year-old was reportedly leaving the Avenue nightclub in Hollywood in his new custom Mercedes G-Series SUV in the early hours of Wednesday morning when he was pulled over by police officers for having paper licence plates.

Video footage obtained by TMZ.com shows Tyga, real name Micheal Ray Stevenson, speaking with police officers through the window of the vehicle before voluntarily leaving the car. He was then guided to the police car by an officer and handcuffed before being placed in the rear of the vehicle.

While he was being detained, photographers asked why he was being handcuffed and he replied, "Because I have paper plates on my car... I just bought it."

In the state of California, it became illegal to drive without proper plates last year (16), meaning car dealers have to provide temporary plates for newly-purchased cars. Tyga, who recently split from reality TV star Kylie Jenner, had showed off his new vehicle on Instagram earlier this week (beg10Apr17) and told photographers outside the club "check out my new car".

He was reportedly taken down to the local police station to be investigated for driving under the influence (DUI) but he was released after about 90 minutes after it had been established he wasn't. He reportedly left with a simple ticket. Video footage shows him exiting the station but refusing to comment on his time in custody.

This isn't the first time Tyga has been in trouble with the law. A warrant was issued for his arrest last year (16) after he skipped a court hearing relating to a rent dispute with his former landlord. The warrant was recalled and the case was settled after he paid up.

