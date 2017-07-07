Tyga 'focused on taking care of son' amid Blac Chyna feud

Share

Tyga declined to comment on Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's feud when questioned, but the look on his face said it all.

Tyga is doing his utmost to distance himself from the feud between his ex Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, insisting his main priority is son King Cairo.

The rapper was an unwilling participant in Rob's social media tirade against his baby mama when he accused her of getting pregnant with daughter Dream to spite Tyga, the father of her four-year-old son King, in revenge for his relationship with Rob's younger sister Kylie.

"My daughter is the best thing that happened to me and she will know that Chyna did this out of spite not love cuz (sic) she mad my little sister took her baby daddy," Rob wrote on Instagram in a since-deleted post. "Thank u God and my Dad for watching down on me and showing me this."

He then added: "Soon as kylie and tyga broke up Chyna was over the game. She had a baby out of spite and I'll never view her the same. I truly thought Chyna wanted to be a family and that's why I was so loyal to her but I learned my lesson and everyone else was right."

Tyga was stopped by reporters from gossip website TMZ.com as he made his way through Los Angeles' LAX airport on Thursday (06Jul17), and asked for his feelings on the feud. While he did his best to stay quiet, the look on the rapper's face said it all. However, he insisted he is doing his best to focus entirely on King and his professional pursuits.

"I’m dropping a new project on July 21st," he said. "I’m just focused. Taking care of my business and taking care of my son. You feel me?"

Chyna also headed out on Thursday, showing off her new multi-coloured "unicorn" hair on the outing in Studio City, California, with her hairstylist.

The mother-of-two flaunted her figure in a white crop top and high-waisted skirt, following Rob's claims that her post-baby body was achieved through plastic surgery rather than following a diet and exercise regime.

