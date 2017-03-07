Tyga ordered to pay concert promoter $65,000

Share

Rapper Tyga has been ordered to pay a concert promoter almost $65,000 (£53,000) for failing to appear at a gig.

The 27-year-old allegedly signed a contract with bosses at Z Entertainment to play two gigs, one in Santa Monica, California in 2014, and another at the Body English nightclub in Las Vegas, Nevada the following year (15).

The concert promoters sued him for breaching their contract, demanding $100,000 (£82,000) in damages as they allege he failed to turn up for the Santa Monica gig, and broke their agreement by performing at another Las Vegas nightclub the night before he was due to appear at Body English.

Z Entertainment bosses claim their agreement with the Rack City musician prohibited him from performing at competing clubs a week before or a month after the Las Vegas concert.

According to editors at TMZ.com, Tyga, real name Micheal Ray Stevenson, has been ordered by a court to pay $65,000. He did not appear at the hearing.

The promoters' demand for payment is just the latest legal woe for Tyga, as last year (16) he was forced to pay a $208,330 (£167,850) settlement deal relating to a long-running jewellery debt with bosses at Jason of Beverly Hills.

His car, a Ferrari 488 was also repossessed in November (16) after he allegedly failed to keep up with lease repayments.

