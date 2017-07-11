Tyler, the Creator fronting new Converse campaign

Share

The hip-hop star follows Miley Cyrus as one of the brand's new celebrity partners.

Rapper Tyler, the Creator has been unveiled as the new face of sneaker brand Converse.

The Odd Future star was recently rumored to have switched alliances from rival firm Vans to Converse, and on Monday (10Jul17), he confirmed the partnership by sharing their new advertising campaign via Twitter.

In the video, Tyler and members of his Odd Future band put the durability of Converse's One Star low-top silhouette style shoes to the test by wearing them to ride BMX and quad bikes, as well as going skateboarding.

The ad also features the classic sneaker being held up to the flame of a lighter.

It's not yet known if Tyler will be releasing his own line of shoes with Converse, but he previously designed a range of shoes for Vans, with his last collection dropping in late 2016, two years after he first signed on as a brand ambassador.

Tyler, the Creator isn't the only new celebrity to team up with Converse officials - Miley Cyrus joined forces with label bosses in June (17) to create the Converse Pride Collection in honor of Pride Month, celebrating all members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) community.

Miley's line consists of 22 pairs of shoes emblazoned with rainbow designs and the 'YES TO ALL' motto. The sneakers range in price from $35 to $110, with proceeds benefiting the It Gets Better Project, a suicide prevention non-profit, and The Happy Hippie Foundation, which the singer/actress launched in 2014 to help homeless LGBTQ youths.

