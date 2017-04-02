Tyra Banks scraps age limit for America's Next Top Model contestants

Share

The catwalk legend has gutted the rules ahead of the show's upcoming 24th season.

Supermodel and TV hostess Tyra Banks has lifted the cap on age restrictions for people who want to compete on America's Next Top Model.

The 43-year-old catwalk icon was recently reappointed as the anchor of the hit fashion reality television series, which has aired for 23 seasons since its inception in 2003.

As filming for the 24th cycle commences, Tyra has switched up the rules tremendously, announcing it is now possible for anyone of any age to try out for the competition.

“There have been 23 cycles of America’s Next Top Model, and every single cycle we say you have to be 27 years old or younger,” Banks said in a online video posted on Saturday (01Apr17). “You know what I hear all the time? ‘Tyra, come on. Why have an age limit?’ So you know what? I’m taking that age limit off.”

The gorgeous star will still be applying the same criteria when it comes to selecting the top winner of the modeling competition though. Contenders who plan on winning must impress with their dazzling 'smize' – slang for 'smile with the eyes'.

“You want to audition for America’s Next Top Model? I don’t care how old you are, honey,” Tyra went on in the video. “You just need to know how to smize and be open to learning how to work the runway like a supermodel.”

Banks created America's Next Top Model, produced the show and served as the main host for 22 seasons. The latest cycle, which premiered last December (16), was presented by British singer Rita Ora. Tyra will return to anchor the program's forthcoming 24th season.

