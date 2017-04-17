Tyrese Gibson apologizes for sexist comments

Share

The Fate of the Furious star gave a controversial interview slamming women to BET earlier this week (beg10Apr17).

Tyrese Gibson has issued a lengthy apology after he made disparaging remarks about women.

During a video interview that was published earlier this week (beg10Apr17), the 38-year-old star made controversial comments criticizing women and their sex lives.

Talking to BET, he said he had a "message to promiscuous women,", and added, "Sluts, skeezers, h**s, tramps and overly aggressive promiscuous women (are) never without a man because they don’t have no standards. They ready to have sex with any and everything that want to have sex with them."

He encouraged single women to "hold out," not settle and know their self-worth, and continued, "You have women that are active out in these streets, they going to lunches and dinners every night. Private planes, mega yachts, it’s cracking. They’re never without. However, it comes with a cost, you gonna put a lot of miles on yourself down there, come on."

After a huge backlash on social media, The Fate of the Furious actor offered an apology on Friday (14Apr17), and even claimed his wife was angry with him for the comments.

"My mother taught me better than this..... lesson learned in life you will learn that It's not always "what" you say, it's the "how" we choose to say it," he began the lengthy apology on Instagram.

"For the record I'm far from a misogynist, a male chauvinist or flat out mean... My intentions were there but my delivery f**king horrible... And clearly all the way off.... And for that I sincerely apologize to all of the ladies... Even after this apology.... Some may likely decide to NOT forgive me.... Time and consistency heals all wounds..."

"Please accept this as my sincere apology for my poor choice of words - s**t gets real when it goes from a social media dragging to my own wife giving me the side eye and coming at me, even she's not happy with the way I've conducted myself..." he added.

He concluded by saying he was truly sorry and was not apologizing in an effort to be politically correct, but as a man who said the wrong thing.

"This is about a man owning up to his actions, taking responsibility, recognizing how to do better, and actually doing better. Ladies you deserve better...," he concluded.

© Cover Media